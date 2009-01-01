Home | Latest Addition | US Federal Judge Suspends Trump's Travel ban
List Of Some Celebs Who Will Boycott Tuface Anti-Government Protest

US Federal Judge Suspends Trump's Travel ban



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 15 minutes ago
  • 4
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
US Federal Judge Suspends Trump's Travel ban US Federal Judge Suspends Trump's Travel ban
A United States federal judge in Seattle has issued a temporary nationwide restraining order on Friday stopping President Trump's executive order banning citizens of seven countries from entering the United States.

The Judge, James Robart, who was appointed by former President George Bush in 2003, ruled the executive order would be stopped nationwide, effective immediately.

“The Constitution prevailed today,” Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a statement after the ruling. “No one is above the law — not even the President.”

"It's our president's duty to honor this ruling and I'll make sure he does," Ferguson added.

The ruling, made at the request of Washington and Minnesota, is the broadest to date against Trump's executive order.

Ferguson, a Democrat, filed the lawsuit three days after Trump signed the executive order. The suit argued that the travel ban targets Muslims and violates constitutional rights of immigrants and their families.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Latest Addition Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

First Heavy Rainfall In Lagos Causes Flooding, Gridlock

First Heavy Rainfall In Lagos Causes Flooding, Gridlock

LCCI Urges FG To Support Agric Value Chain To Boost Food Production

LCCI Urges FG To Support Agric Value Chain To Boost Food Production

Plateau Govt Ask Residents To Use Train services

Plateau Govt Ask Residents To Use Train services

Latest Nigeria News