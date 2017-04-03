MKO Abiola’s Son Tells Buhari: Killers of My Parents Must Not Go Unpunished

- A son of late Chief MKO Abiola, Abdulmumuni Abiola has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to find the killers of his parents

- He commended Gen. Ishaya Bamaiyi for coming out to speak the truth

- MKO Abiola died while in detention July 7 1998

A son of late Chief MKO Abiola, Abdulmumuni Abiola has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the death of his parents.

news2.onlinenigeria.com gathered that Abiola, the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election under the umbrella of Social Democratic Party, SDP, died while in detention when General Abdulsalami took over after Abacha’s death.

He was imprisoned by the Abacha authoritarian government for refusing to renounce his mandate as the elected President of Nigeria.

Abdulmumuni stated this in an interview with The Punch on Saturday April 1.

He urged the Buhari-led administration to investigate his parents’ death as they demand justice.

He said: “It doesn’t matter how long it takes. Even my own kids will ask for the truth about their grandfather’s death.

“The truth will always come out. I have always known that the cause of my father’s death is questionable. I appreciate Gen. Ishaya Bamaiyi for coming out to speak the truth that he knows.

“I salute Gen. Bamaiyi for being steadfast with the truth. I hope others involved in this matter will come out and speak the truth.

“As far as I am concerned and the family of Chief MKO Abiola is concerned, nothing has been let go. We are still interested in getting justice done.

“Justice delayed will not be justice denied in unravelling the real cause of my father’s death. My father is not somebody that should die and there is mystery surrounding his death.

“I am looking forward to a day when a leader of this country will find out the real cause of my father’s death. MKO Abiola was a good man,” he said.

He added: “I am calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to do his best to get to the end of this matter – not only to unravel the killers of my father but also the killers of my mother, Alhaja Kudirat Abiola. They deserve justice.

“Since Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar was in charge of the country when my father died, I believe he has a case to answer.

“He needs to come out and tell Nigerians the truth. All the people involved in my father’s death should come out and apologise for what they did and did not do.”