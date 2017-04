Home | Latest Addition | Boko Haram Releases New Video Mocks African Special Forces

The Boko Haram insurgent group has released a new video showing its attack on African Forces and the seizure of some war equipment.

The lead insurgent who spoke in a mixture of Hausa, Arabic and French mocked the Cameroonian soldiers especially and added that they were cowards.

See Video:

