The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has said 62,140 candidates will rewrite the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination after their centres were found to have engaged in malpractices.

JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, who disclosed this on Wednesday at a briefing, noted that a total of 59,698 UTME results were also cancelled by the board based on examination malpractices.

A breakdown of the cancelled results showed that 57,646 candidates wrote in centres, which were fraudulent; 1,386 candidates were caught cheating, while 666 candidates did multiple registrations.

It was learnt that only the first group of 57,646 would be allowed to rewrite the UTME. This group would be joined by 3,811 candidates, who did late registration and 683 who had biometric-related issues, to make a total of 62,140 candidates.

He said, “The board had a meeting with the 37 chief external examiners for the 2017 UTME and other major stakeholders, and arrived at the following decisions. One, we approved the cancellation (of the results) of 1,386 candidates found culpable of examination malpractices, and the results of 666 who did multiple registrations.

“We also cancelled the results of 57,646 candidates who were involved in malpractices across centres. Hence, we have rescheduled the UTME for those candidates and others who have biometric and other technical issues. We also approved Saturday, July 1, for the rescheduled examination. The board has, moreover, suspended 24 Computer-Based Test centres for one year due to technical issues. These centres would not participate in the 2018 UTME.”

The registrar noted that 48 centres had also been delisted from participating in the board’s examination in the future due to their engaging in organised examination malpractices.

“The meeting approved the commendation of JAMB staff and other agencies involved in the UTME for their integrity, particularly where monetary inducement was given to them by some CBT centres,” Oloyede added.