Save Ijaw Nation Group, SING, has described the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi and former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole as double-face liars and serial betrayers over their attacks on ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Amaechi and Oshiomhole were reported during the week to have spoken against Jonathan at separate events.

Amaechi had told his audience that Nigeria was heading into civil war during Jonathan’s administration while Oshiomhole queried Jonathan’s capacity as President.

However, in a response to the two politicians’ claims yesterday, SING said Amaechi was one of those threatening war while Jonathan was preaching peace in the run up to the 2015 general elections.

Also, Coordinator of the group, Otobo Osborne in the statement, reminded Oshiomhole that he had before now always praised Jonathan for his statesmanship but had turned against the ex-President because he (Oshiomhole) was out of job and needed one.



The statement said, “Amaechi, the man who threatened that his party would form a parallel government if it did not win the 2015 election now accuses former President Jonathan who said ‘my ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian,’ of leading Nigeria to a civil war. If this is not delusional thinking then it is hard to imagine what is.

“Never since the civil war has Nigeria been as divided as it is today with different regions of the nation giving quit notices to each other. A prudent person would in such circumstances tailor his speech to build unity, but not Amaechi.

“Sadly, what we are experiencing today is the culmination of the threats made during the course of the general 2015 elections by persons like Amaechi.

“President Jonathan has demonstrated statesmanship. I think there is hope for Nigeria. What the Edo election has confirmed is that when the President and Commander-in-Chief puts the country first and conducts himself as a statesman, not just as a party leader, credible elections are possible.

“Of course, it is not surprising that Oshiomhole would change his tone today especially when he is out of a job and is desperate to curry favour with the hope of getting a new job but we wish to remind him that under Jonathan, elections were free and fair as he said and there was no ‘inconclusive elections.

“In a democratic setting, the most basic requirement of any leader is that he provides the platform for democracy and the economy to thrive. On both scores, no one can fault Jonathan. We are however, not surprised at the utterances of these two characters because they have proven to be double-faced liars and serial betrayers.”

