The Police force has deployed 600 men and 90 vehicles to patrol the Abuja-Kaduna highway as part of efforts to combat kidnapping.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Federal Operations Habila Joshak said the tactical operation, which is a continuation of Operation Maximum Safety, consists of 500 regular officers and men, and 100 intelligence officers.

The DIG explained that 60 of the patrol vehicles will be dedicated to patrolling the Kaduna-Abuja highway, while the remaining 30 will patrol the Kaduna-Zaria axis of the road.

Joshak urged the team to safeguard the highway for motorists and commuters.

He said: “I assure Nigerians that we will not have any situation that will overwhelm us. We will be robust in our actions as we won’t only be on the highway, but Nigerians will see our actions.

“We have done it before and we will do it again. There will be no more kidnapping on this road.”

The personnel, deployed from 11 state commands, will be stationed at Rijana, a notorious hub for kidnappers and cattle rustlers.

