Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello yesterday urged the Senate to ensure the red chamber is made up of men of high calibre, integrity and good character to retain its high esteem.

He spoke with State House correspondents after meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor claimed that Senator Dino Melaye, who is representing Kogi West, was not fit for the Senate.

He said: “You see, I would rather admonished Nigerians that when a child lacks proper parental care and home upbringing, he constitutes social menace in the society. And if the society does not take steps to check and correct such a child, they can turn into criminal and take into criminality then it will be left to government to check such criminality. And if government does not, such a child can cause a serious embarrassment. That is what is happening in Kogi State.

“Then talking of the Senate, let me rather admonish the Senate that that is an institution that is held in a very high esteem and I think the Senate and indeed the National Assembly is made up of men of high calibre and of high integrity and good character.

“I think it is necessary that that wonderful House should as matter of urgency and as a matter of fact check any social deviant that exists within them before they could be adjudged birds of the same feather. I know they are not of the same feather.”

But he said there is no crisis in the state, stressing that Kogi State is living in peace.

“Projects are ongoing, we are all happy over there, salaries are being paid as at when due and we are making serious progress.” he said

On the claim by Melaye that the governor has earmarked N1 billion to remove him, Bello said: “That is figment of his imagination. The good people of Okunland and indeed West Senatorial District have learnt from a bitter mistake of not taming and curbing that social deviant and they have decided to take lawful steps in recalling him.”

He said he was in the Villa to brief the Acting President on the latest development in his state.

“I came to brief the Acting President of development in my state. We all know Mr. President is taking a rest and the men at the helm of affairs needs to be periodically briefed. He is pleased with the development in Kogi State,” he stated.

