APC Governor Makes Heartwarming Revelation On President Buhari's Health

- Governor Bello led a special prayer session for President Buhari on Friday

- The prayer was held during Jumat prayers in Lokoja, Kogi capital

- The prayer was attended by eminent Nigerians like a former Kano state governor

Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello has assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari will soon return to the country from his medical trip to the United Kingdom.

Governor Bello said this on Friday, June 16 while leading eminent Nigerians to pray for the quick recovery of the President.

The governor said during the prayer session that President Buhari would soon return to the country to continue the good work of redirecting the course of the country.

Vanguard reports that the prayer was held during the jumat prayer observed at the Government House mosque in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is the man the world see when they look at Nigeria. He is Africa’s number one anti-corruption crusader whose integrity has helped rebound the nation’s global respectability.

“We are gathered here today to pray for the full recovery of Mr. President for him to return to the country and continue his good work of refixing Nigeria. May Allah grant him good health and our nation, greatness”

One of those present at the prayer session were former governor of Kano state Senator Kabiru Gaya.

Meanwhile, onlinenigeria.com previously reported that the Sokoto state government had spent the sum of N91 million to sponsor 90 Muslim clerics to Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj.

Speaking on Tuesday, June 13, the Sokoto state commissioner for religious affairs, Alhaji Mani Katami, urged the cleric embarking on the pilgrimage to pray for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The commissioner said that each of the benefiting cleric was entitled to a Basic Travelling Allowance (BTA) of N250, 000.

