By Ebun Sessou

A MEMBER of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Jude Idimogu has said the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable.  Idimogu representing Oshodi/Isolo II, in an interview with Journalists in Lagos, urged the Igbo to continue their legitimate business in all parts of the country, dismissing the eviction notice given by the Arewa youth groups.

His words: “I don’t believe in Biafra, I believe in a unified Nigeria because that is the only thing that will pay all of us. “My position continues to remain that we are one Nigeria and all Igbo wherever they are should continue to work for the unity of the country.   Nigeria belongs to all of us and we are all stakeholders in this country.”


Quit Notice: I Don't believe In Biafra, But True Federalism Says Lagos Lawmaker
