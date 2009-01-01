Home | Latest Addition | Terrorist Attack Mosque In London During Ramadan Prayers

- A terrorist has attacked some Muslims during their Ramadan prayers

- The terrorist was heard saying 'I'm going to kill all Muslims'

- The incident happened in north London

In a terrorist attack in London, a man has lost his life while at least eight people were hospitalized after an attacker drove a van into a crowd of worshipers near a mosque in Finsbury park, north London.

According to eye witness, the white van drove into pedestrians which was busy with worshipers attending Ramadan night prayers in Seven Sisters Road at 12.20am.

Neil Basu, senior national coordinator for terrorism said: "No matter what the motivation for this attack proves to be, we are keeping an open mind. This is being treated as a terrorist attack and the Counter-Terrorism Command is investigating."

Police said all the casualties were Muslims.

Meanwhile, a 48-year-old man was detained by members of the public and later arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

