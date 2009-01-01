Home | Latest Addition | Fulani Cows Invade Church In Benue Capital And Disrupt Service
Fulani Cows Invade Church In Benue Capital And Disrupt Service



There was a mild drama in Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Sunday after some cattle led by Fulani herdsmen invaded and disrupted church service.
 
The herdsmen and their cows reportedly invaded the Holy Ghost Catholic Parish, Makurdi, thereby causing palpable tension and apprehension.
 
The herders have continue to violate anti-grazing law in the state with the claim that the founded Benue State.
Few days ago, cows belonging to Fulani herdsmen invaded and disrupted ongoing mid-term examinations at Nwafor Orizu College of Education Demonstration Nursery, Primary and Secondary School Abata Nsugbe in Anambra state.

 

Also, a similar drama occurred in Ohovbe Primary School, Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo State where cattle chased students out of their classrooms. 

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

