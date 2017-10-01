Home | Latest Addition | Acting President Osinbajo Takes Another Decisive Action Over Quit Notice Issued To Igbos

- The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo will meet with traditional rulers from the northern states on Monday evening, June 19

- Osinbajo warns that persons agitating for secession and the northern groups that issued ultimatum to Igbos risk jail terms

- Some prominent leaders form the three geopolitical zones in the country have ask the northern youths to rescind the quit notice issued to the Igbos living in the northern part of the country

The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is scheduled to meet with traditional rulers from the northern region of the country as part of his effort to douse the tension generated by a quit notice issued to Igbos living in the north

The presidency said on Sunday, June 18, that the meeting between the acting president and the northern traditional leaders would take place on Monday evening, June 19.

onlinenigeria.com recalls that the acting president has been holding a series of meetings with leaders of thought from both the northern and eastern parts of the country following the ultimatum.

The acting president has also warned that those agitating for secession and the northern groups that issued ultimatum to Igbos risked jail terms as they violated Nigeria’s laws.

Osinbajo gave the warning on Sunday, June 18, at a consultative meeting with traditional rulers from the south-east at the Presidential Banquet Hall, Abuja

Meanwhile, some prominent leaders form the three geopolitical zones in the country have asked the northern youths to rescind the quit notice issued to the Igbos living in the northern part of the country.

Vanguard reports that the leaders at a meeting on Sunday, June 18, warned that the quit notice issued to Igbos in the north will be taken as an ultimatum to all people from Southern Nigeria to quit the north if it is not withdrawn.

The group in a communique issued after the meeting also asked the federal government to implement the report of the 2014 National Conference by October 1, 2017, saying that it will see to the complete transformation and restructuring of the country.

This Day reports that the leaders from the south-west, south-east and south-south declared in the communiqué that they were forging a common front to pursue the interest of the region.

They noted that rather than reduce the issue to the north and the south-east, it was an issue of the entire southern and northern Nigeria.

The group also criticised the manner in which the federal government and the acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, have handled the ultimatum given to Igbos resident in the north.

