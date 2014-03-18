Home | Latest Addition | Fani-Kayode Reveals Who Killed Abiola, Planned Chibok Girls’ Kidnap

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has provided more details of what led to the death of self-acclaimed winner of the June 12 Presidential Election, late MKO Abiola.

In a post he shared on Facebook, Fani-Kayode claimed that Susan Rice served Abiola the tea that killed him.

He said the politician died as a result of a poisoned tea given to him by Susan Rice.

He wrote, “Susan Rice met with MKO Abiola while in detention. She was the one who actually made the (poison) tea and served Abiola.

“After Abiola drank that tea, he began foaming in the mouth and died.

“I’m not saying she did anything but that was the sequence of the events.

“The same Susan Rice, when she became the NSA of Obama, she met with Borno state governor on March 18, 2014.

“Few days later on April 14, Chibok girls were kidnapped.”

