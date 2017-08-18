‘Please Don’t Hate Me’ -Girl Whose Grandfather Killed Himself After She Accused Him Of Rape, Begs Grandma For Forgiveness

17-year-old Megan Morrison, who gave evidence in court saying that she was raped and sexually assaulted by her 74-year-old grandfather Malcolm Harrison, between the ages of 8 and 10, has written an emotional note to her grandmother after her grandfather who denied the pedophile charge killed himself because of the accusation.

Miss Morrison, of Sinfin, Derby, who stood by her rape story which has resulted in an estrangement with her 62-year-old grandmother Vivienne Harrison, wrote in her letter;

‘I still love you.’ ‘Everything I said was true. I know it’s hard to believe because he was your husband. I miss you so much….Please don’t hate me.” .

‘I just want her back. We used to be have such a strong relationship. I have written nan a letter telling her that everything I told the police and said in court is true and that this did happen to me.’

Speaking on the heartfelt letter, Miss Morrison said that she knows it is hard for her grandmother to believe because he was her husband, however and she didn’t say anything because she didn’t want to lose her. ‘I love my nan so much and I just want her to believe what happened to me and we can be friends again’ she said.

‘I would take her back in a heartbeat. He would say to me ‘don’t tell your mum, this is our little secret’. But when I was 10 I told him if he didn’t stop then I would tell someone and the abuse did stop then,” she said.

The teenager’s mum added:

When I found out about the allegations, she started crying down the phone saying she didn’t want to lose her nan. I told her that we had got to do the right thing and we called the police. The reason we are doing this is because we want Megan to get her relationship back with her nan.

“I don’t care what my mum thinks about me, I just want her and Miss Morrison to be friends again. When she was born my mum used to help me with Miss Morrison. She was going on holidays with her, Miss Morrison used to do some baking with her – she used to do absolutely everything with her.

“After dad was arrested I called mum to say sorry but she just put the phone down. She hasn’t spoken to me or Megan for a year.”