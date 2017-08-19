Home | Latest Addition | Buhari Boards Presidential Jet As He Finally Departs For Nigeria
Buhari Boards Presidential Jet As He Finally Departs For Nigeria



President Muhammadu Buhari

A video of Nigeria’s presidential jet, the Eagle One, taking off from London, UK with President Muhammadu Buhari believed to be on board, has emerged online.

The clip was posted on @APCUKingdom’s Twitter account on Saturday morning, as soon as the President’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, confirmed he was arriving later in the day.
The video came with the caption: “(SAFE JOURNEY). Eagle One Checked! Eagle One Flight Plan Checked! Eagle One Cockpit Logbook Checked!”
The President’s return came after over 100 days in London for medical treatment.
He left the country on May 7, after handing over power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has functioned as Acting President since then.
Buhari is expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast by 7am on Monday.

 

— APC United Kingdom (@APCUKingdom) August 19, 2017

