Buhari Spites Separatists, Calls Nigerians ‘My Brothers And Sisters’

In an obvious spite for those calling for separatists states, President Muhammadu Buhari has addressed Nigerians as “my brothers and sisters.”

In his nationwide broadcast early Monday morning, the President had opened his speech with gratitude to his fellow citizens, acknowledging their prayers for him while he was away on medical vacation.

He had stayed out of the country for 104 days.

Buhari reiterated in the broadcast that every Nigerian “has the right to live and pursue his business anywhere in Nigeria without let or hindrance; noting, “I believe the very vast majority of Nigerians share this view.”