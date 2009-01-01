Home | Latest Addition | BREAKING: Buhari Holds Meeting With Service Chiefs
BREAKING: Buhari Holds Meeting With Service Chiefs President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari is holding with service chiefs at his residence in Abuja

According to reports the Chief of Defence, Maj. Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibot-Ete Ibas are at the meeting

Buhari returned from 104 days medical vacation in London, United Kingdom on Saturday.

In an address to Nigerians on Monday, the president had vowed to tackle the problem of insecurity, while insisting Nigeria’s unity is unnegotiable


