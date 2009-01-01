Home | Latest Addition | Young Boy Who Went Missing 3 Years Ago Finally Found In Lagos State (photos)
Young Boy Who Went Missing 3 Years Ago Finally Found In Lagos State (photos)



Honourable Binta Abba, the special adviser on child education to the Katsina state governor has received good news after her missing son was found.

We gathered that the young boy identified as Sulaiman Abba went missing three years ago.

According to reports, the young boy was found by his uncle who is an official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

It was gathered that Sulaiman had speech impairment before he went missing in 2014 but he was able to speak when he was found.

His uncle who is an EFCC official recognized him immediately after he stumbled upon him by the roadside on a street in Lagos.

Back in 2014, when Sulaiman went missing, people alleged that the Katsina state special sdviser had used her son for ritual.


