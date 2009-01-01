Home | Latest Addition | Nigerian Army Reacts To Nnamdi Kanu’s Formation Of Biafra Secret Service
Young Boy Who Went Missing 3 Years Ago Finally Found In Lagos State (photos)
20 Corporations Owned By Lagos State Government

Nigerian Army Reacts To Nnamdi Kanu’s Formation Of Biafra Secret Service



  • 3 hours 48 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Nigerian Army Reacts To Nnamdi Kanu’s Formation Of Biafra Secret Service Biafra Secret Service
  • A video showing Nnamdi Kanu inspecting a group of men called the Biafra Secret Services has gone viral on the internet
  • A tweeter user has asked the Nigerian army what it is doing about the development

The Nigerian Army has said it is addressing the issue of a Biafra force reportedly being mobilized by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

We recalls that a video showing the IPOB leader inspecting a group of men called the Biafra Secret Service (BSS) had gone viral on the internet.

The footage showed some of the purported BSS officers dressed in black attire and red beret.

Kanu could be seen walking around and in between them, inspecting what can be described as a guard of honour.

Reacting to the development, the spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General SK Usman said the issue was being addressed by the military.

The army spokesperson made the statement on Tuesday, August 22, in a tweet after a tweeter user demanded to know what the army was doing about the issue.

See a screen grab of the statement by SK Usman below:

Nigerian army reacts to Nnamdi Kanu's Biafran force

Meanwhile, the leader of the Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators, John Duku, has told Igbo people not to trust Nnamdi Kanu to help them achieve Biafra.

Duku said this while re-emphasising the October 1 quit notice his group issued to Hausa and Yoruba people in the Niger Delta in an interview with Punch.

Duku, who claimed the Igbos were not affected by the quit notice from the Niger Delta, said Kanu was just deceiving a lot of people from the south-east with his agitation.

He also said his group was not issuing an ordinary threat.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Latest Addition Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Nigerian Army Reacts To Nnamdi Kanu’s Formation Of Biafra Secret Service
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Popular Pastor Busted After Allegedly Killing His Own Step Son and Nephew

Popular Pastor Busted After Allegedly Killing His Own Step Son and Nephew

Drama as Pregnant Woman Loses Her Unborn Baby After Casting Her Vote in Presidential Elections

Drama as Pregnant Woman Loses Her Unborn Baby After Casting Her Vote in Presidential Elections

Horror as Man Allegedly Sets 34 Houses Ablaze in Benue

Horror as Man Allegedly Sets 34 Houses Ablaze in Benue

Latest Nigeria News