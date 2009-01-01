Home | Latest Addition | Nigerian Army Reacts To Nnamdi Kanu’s Formation Of Biafra Secret Service

A video showing Nnamdi Kanu inspecting a group of men called the Biafra Secret Services has gone viral on the internet

A tweeter user has asked the Nigerian army what it is doing about the development

The Nigerian Army has said it is addressing the issue of a Biafra force reportedly being mobilized by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

We recalls that a video showing the IPOB leader inspecting a group of men called the Biafra Secret Service (BSS) had gone viral on the internet.

The footage showed some of the purported BSS officers dressed in black attire and red beret.

Kanu could be seen walking around and in between them, inspecting what can be described as a guard of honour.

Reacting to the development, the spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General SK Usman said the issue was being addressed by the military.

The army spokesperson made the statement on Tuesday, August 22, in a tweet after a tweeter user demanded to know what the army was doing about the issue.

See a screen grab of the statement by SK Usman below:

Meanwhile, the leader of the Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators, John Duku, has told Igbo people not to trust Nnamdi Kanu to help them achieve Biafra.

Duku said this while re-emphasising the October 1 quit notice his group issued to Hausa and Yoruba people in the Niger Delta in an interview with Punch.

Duku, who claimed the Igbos were not affected by the quit notice from the Niger Delta, said Kanu was just deceiving a lot of people from the south-east with his agitation.

He also said his group was not issuing an ordinary threat.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Latest Addition