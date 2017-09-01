Home | Latest Addition | BREAKING: Sultan Declares September 1 As Sallah
BREAKING: Sultan Declares September 1 As Sallah



Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar
The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared September 1, 2017, as Eid-el-Kabir day.

Abubakar, who is the Chairman, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, made the declaration, following the sighting of the new moon of Zulhijja, on Tuesday night.

In a statement signed by the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs to the Sokoto Sultanate Council, Prof. Sambo Junaidu, on Wednesday, the monarch said Muslims in Nigeria would observe Friday, September 1, as Sallah day.

The statement quoted Abubakar as urging Muslims to continue to live in peace and engage in continuous prayers for the development and progress of the country and the world at large.

“The advisory committee in conjunction with the National Committee on Moon Sighting received various reports on moon sighting across the country confirming the sighting of the new moon of Zulhijja on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017,’’ the statement reads partly.


BREAKING: Sultan Declares September 1 As Sallah
