Real Reason Oshiomhole Was Booed In Abuja

Immediate past governor of Edo state and a former Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Adams Oshiomhole, was on Wednesday disgraced at the ongoing colloquium organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, at Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja.

The former governor got more than he bargained for when he claimed that those agitating for restructuring were those who lost out in the 2015 election.

He had said, “The debates on restructuring in Nigeria today, however, should bear in mind that all federal systems are dynamic and evolving in response to changes in elite perception of power and demand over available resources.

“The trend in most federal systems is toward a stronger central government that guarantees minimum standards for the constituent parts and capable of making interventions that promote the welfare of citizens.

“That is the tradition of organised labour. And, of course, if there are some people who have other issues; …I just want to plead with you that what is at stake; is not me. What is at stake is our country. And the country is yours. The country is mine. The country is ours.

“I believe in the unity of Nigeria. I have said, and I am not saying it for the first time, the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable. Just like the unity of the NLC is not negotiable. But, the governance of our country, the quality of leadership, we must continue to review it and continue to engage it.”

Before the former labour leader could finish his speech, the entire hall went noisy with many calling on him to ‘drop the microphone and get out.’

Also speaking at the event, the lead speaker at the colloquium, Samuel Egwu, explained the that restructuring agenda was not often clearly explained by leading voices.

He said the campaigners were either genuinely confused or outrightly mischievous.