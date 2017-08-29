Home | Latest Addition | ‘Eluku’ Festival‎: Non-Indigenes Barred From Ikorodu
‘Eluku’ Festival‎: Non-Indigenes Barred From Ikorodu



Non-indigenes of Ikorodu local government in Lagos State have been advised to stay away from the area on Saturday, August 26 and Tuesday, August 29, as the area will host the ‘eluku’ festival during that period.
The advice was given by Abdul-Kabir Shotobi, the ayangburen of Ikorodu kingdom, via a notice issued on Wednesday.
The notice said the festival would hold all through the night on the said dates.
“HRM Oba Abdul-Kabir Adewale Shotobi, the ayangburen of Ikorodu kingdom, has confirmed that this year’s eluku festival will commence and comes up on Saturday, August 26 and Tuesday, August 29, 2017.
“Males, females, sons, daughters, residents, car owners, okada riders, keke marwa drivers, transport drivers, tipper drivers, trailer drivers especially those who are not original indigenes of Ikorodu town, are advised to stay away from coming into Ikorodu township from 10pm to 5:30pm on the above named dates,” the notice read.

“Please be warned. We will not see the annoyance of the ancestors. Amen,”‎ it added.



'Eluku' Festival‎: Non-Indigenes Barred From Ikorodu
