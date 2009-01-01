Home | Latest Addition | Prostitute Runs Mad in Owerri, Strips Herself Completely N@ked

A young lady caused a stir in the Southern part of Nigeria after she was seen walking n*ked in public to the amazement of teeming locals.

A lady rumoured to hail from Calabar, Cross Rivers State in her early thirties was seen running around unclad along Douglas road in Owerri, Imo State.

The woman who is alleged to be a prostitute was said to have ran mad after her normal nights duties of attending to diverse customers.

The main cause of the madness is yet unknown. There are strong rumours that she might have been afflicted with black magic by a spiritualist.