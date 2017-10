President Muhammadu Buhari is currently attending the meeting of common currency for the West African sub-region (ECOWAS) at Niamey, Niger Republic.

Buhari left Nigeria in the early hours of Tuesday to participate in a meeting on common currency for the West African sub-region which includes ‎Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and Niger.

Buhari is expected to return to Abuja today, after the meeting.

See photos from the event......

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Latest Addition