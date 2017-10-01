Wanted Abdulrasheed Maina Reportedly Escapes to Niger Republic as Family vows to expose cabal in Aso Rock



Online news soucre alleges that former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reform, Abdulrasheed Maina has reportedly escaped to Niamey in the Niger Republic and was escorted out of Nigeria by DSS officials.

FLASH: Wanted Abdulrasheed Maina has reportedly escaped to Niamey in the Niger Republic escorted out Nigeria by DSS officials. pic.twitter.com/xqV44Tlddb — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) October 25, 2017 In a related development, the family of Maina, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari's administration begged the embattled former pension boss to join the change agenda, with the assurance of security protection.

The family during a press conference in Kaduna on Wednesday, October 25, accused a “cabal” in Aso Rock of being behind the travails of their son. Read HERE