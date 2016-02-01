Home | Latest Addition | Tragedy in Kogi, 11 confirmed dead
Tragedy in Kogi, 11 confirmed dead



No fewer than 11 people were confirmed dead and over 23 wounded in an accident along Auchi-Okene road in Okehi local government area of the state.

The accident involved two vehicles, a trailer fully loaded with cows coming from the north and heading towards eastern part of the country and a Toyota Corolla car at a spot called sharp corner.

The trailer marked XE 914 KTN was said to have hit the Corolla with registration number BWR 756 BJ from the back.

It was gathered that six persons died on the spot, while the remaining five lost their lives on the way to the hospital.

The sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ouwasegun Martins, confirmed that 11 people died in the accident, while 23 were injured.

The council boss said the level of crashes along the road was high and worrisome, thus asking the federal government to urgently do something about the sharp bend.

He noted that both sides of the road were not good and needed urgent repairs to prevent further loss of lives and properties.

Ohiare, however, urged motorists to observe all road safety regulations and make sure that they corrected all faults on their vehicles before plying the road.


