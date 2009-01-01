Home | Latest Addition | Reshuffle your kitchen cabinet and prosecute Maina if not, your reputation will be ruined - Senior civil servants tell Buhari

- President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged by the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria to instill sanity into his administration, following the Maina scandal

- The association stated that if Buhari does not act to replace some of his personal aides who are muddying the image of his government, it would create the impression that he is privy to their questionable actions

- The senior civil servants stressed that Nigeria is not a banana republic, and urged the president to prosecute all those complicit in the scandal in order to provide a deterrent against any such actions in the future

Following the scandal involving the former pensions’ boss, Abdulrasheed Maina, President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged by the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), to instill sanity into his administration.

According to reports, the association made their position known in a statement which was released by its secretary-general, Alade Bashir Lawal, on Wednesday, October 25.

NAIJ.com notes that the ASCSN lamented over the fact that Maina had been smuggled back into the civil service after being sacked for corrupt practices in 2013.

They further chided some top members of the Buhari administration who had been implicated in the scandal, and urged the president to instill discipline back into his administration.

The statement read: “Information at the public domain shows that the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and the minister of interior, Lt-General Abdulrahaman Dambazau, cannot be entirely extricated from the conspiracy that led to the illegal re-absorption of Maina into the Federal Civil Service.

“Thus, the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari has again dismissed Abdulrasheed Maina from Service is good news, but what the public now expects is for Mr President to instill sanity into the inner core of his administration by sacking those who are bent on ruining his reputation as a man of integrity.

“If the President does not act to replace some of his personal aides that are besmearing the image of his government, the impression will continue to be created that he may be privy to their ignoble acts.

“Besides, apart from dismissing Abdulrasheed Maina from service, relevant government agencies should take necessary steps to bring him to justice.”

The association further decried the state of lawlessness which was rampant in the civil service as they recalled another case involving an officer who was smuggled into the service as a Permanent Secretary even when he was above the age of 60.

They stated further: “This is the more reason why those who conspired to reinstate Abdulrasheed Maina into the Federal Civil Service and gave him double promotion must be disciplined and brought to account, so as to act as deterrence to others.

“We cannot continue to behave as if Nigeria is a banana republic where anything goes.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Junaid Mohammed, a Second Republic lawmaker, stated that Abdulrasheed Maina, the embattled former pensions' boss, had been holding political meetings in Kano and moving in government circles.

Mohammed bashed President Muhammadu Buhari for taking Nigerians for a ride and stated that the presidency could not claim that Buhari only became aware of the issue recently.

