Nigerian Army Neutralize 11 Boko Haram teyrrorists, Recover 1 Gun Truck and 4 Already Prepared Suicide Vests

On Tuesday 24th October 2017, troops of 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade Nigerian Army of Operation LAFIYA DOLE recorded remarkable sucess in their daily clearance of the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists especially in the northern parts of Borno State.

The unit in conjunction with gallant 22 Mobile Strike Team accompanied by some Civilian JTF, based on credible information carried out offensive operations at suspected Boko Haram terrorists hide outs at Mogola, Ngaiwa, Tongule and Warsele villages in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State.

The operation which was supported by the Nigerian Air Force was very successful in achieving its objectives. The troops discovered and destroyed Boko Haram terrorists’ Logistics Base and Workshop at Ngaiwa, Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making factory at Tongule and rescued 85 persons held hostages by the terrorists in the villages.

The gallant troops neutralized 11 Boko Haram terrorists, recovered 1 Gun Truck, 4 already prepared Suicide Vests, various IED making materials, 3 Dane Guns, 1 Barretta Pistol and 22 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition. They also recovered 5 motorcycles and 13 bicycles and a wheelbarrow.