After Speaking Against Divorce Timi Dakolo Hit With Allegations Of Infidelity



One of Nigeria’s finest male vocalists, Timi Dakolo is currently embroiled in new allegations of infidelity.

Last Wednesday, ‘The Vow’ crooner wrote a hearty epistle on Instagram condemning the high incidence of marriage breakdown and divorce in the society. His epistle stirred mixed reactions from fellow celebrities including popular OAP Daddy Freeze.

Situation reports says that Timi Dakolo may not be as clean as he looks. A certain twitter user has vowed to uncover the skeleton in his cupboard alleging the singer is currently having an extra marital affair. The infidelity allegations has again been confirmed by another twitter user who vows to spill the sordid details to it.

Daddy Freeze right now is having a good laugh


