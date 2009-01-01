Home | Latest Addition | Stop Toiling With Our Collective Sensibility - Kogi Youths Blast Senators Over 1,200 Bags of Rice Donation To Civil Servants

Some youths from Kogi state have accused lawmakers of the Nigerian Senate of playing a political stunt on civil servants in the state.

The youths under the aegis of National Youth Council of Nigeria, Kogi state chapter said the donation of 1,200 bags of rice made by the lawmakers to the civil servants is an insult.

The council's chairman, Oladele Nihi, in a statement warned the lawmakers to end their pranks and stop playing politics with the civil servants.

The group also said it wonders why the senate did not make similar donations to civil servants nationwide owed salaries by other state governors.

Nihi said: “We see these actions and reactions of the senators as unguided and a desperate move to toil with the collective sensibility of the good people of Kogi and not only the civil servants."

“It is being orchestrated by primordial instincts to paint Kogi in the dark light for cheap and selfish political gains. It is an insult on us.

“Kogi might be feeling the brunt of the economic crisis that is currently bedevilling the whole country, but that does not mean a group of people with inordinate ambition should sit in Abuja and paint Kogi like a Somalia of some sort.

“One would expect that the senate which is the highest lawmaking body in the country be more decorous and fair in attending to such matters as sensitive as this.

“We expect the distinguished senators to be non-partisan and fair by sending delegation to verify the true state of things before playing to the gallery," the youths added.

Onlinenigeria.com earlier reported that the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, had described the situation in Kogi state as deplorable.

Melaye while kneeling down during a plenary on Wednesday, October 25, begged his colleagues to help resolve the issues in the state.

He said the civil servants in the state were yet to receive about 16 to 21 months salaries.

Forty Senators after Melaye's plea, succeeded in donating about 1,200 bags of rice which would be shared among the civil servants in Kogi state.

