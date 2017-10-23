Home | Latest Addition | Pilot Training: NAF Returns 5 Super Mushshak Aircraft to Pakistan

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has returned the four Super Mushshak aircraft meant for the ab-initio flying training of its pilots at 401 Flying Training School Kaduna to Pakistan government.

The disassembled aircraft were loaded aboard a cargo aircraft and flown out of the NAF base in the on 23 October .

According to a statement by NAF: ''The 4 Super Mushshak aircraft loaned to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) by the Pakistan government, for the ab-initio flying training of its pilots at 401 Flying Training School Kaduna, have been returned to Pakistan.

Nigerian Air Force returns Super Mushshak Aircraft to Pakistan. Photo credit: NAF

''The disassembled aircraft were loaded aboard a cargo aircraft and flown out of the NAF Base Kaduna on 23 October 2017.

''The returned aircraft were temporarily made available by the Pakistan government, at no extra cost to the NAF, for the commencement of training of its pilots in December 2016, prior to the delivery of the 10 trainer aircraft ordered by the NAF.

''With the now returned 4 Super Mushshak trainer aircraft, the NAF was able to train 4 Instructor Pilots and graduate 16 ab-initio student pilots, including 2 female pilots, at the 401 Flying Training School Kaduna.

Nigerian Air Force returns Super Mushshak Aircraft to Pakistan. Photo credit: NAF

''This has enhanced the ability of the NAF to train its pilots locally thereby helping to build the needed capacity to further prosecute the fight against insurgency in the North East.

''Having taken delivery of the first batch of 5 new trainer aircraft, there was no longer any need for the NAF to retain the 4 loaned Super Mushshak aircraft and hence, the return of the aircraft, in line with the agreement between the 2 parties.

''The NAF is expecting to receive the remaining 5 brand new Super Mushshak aircraft it had since ordered before the end of December 2017.''

