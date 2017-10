Home | Latest Addition | Worst Things Are Coming - Nigerian Pastor Reveals What God Told Him About Anambra Elections (Video)

The general overseer of the King of King Deliverance Church, Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi claimed that God told him that for elections to hold in Anambra and to avoid worst things befalling Nigeria as a nation, everyone must observe Sabbath and the government must follow God's commandment.

Source: Naij.com

