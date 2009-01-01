Home | Latest Addition | Breaking: FEC Approves 2018 Draft Budget After Months of Delay







The President Muhammadu Buhari administration has finally approved the draft budget estimates for 2018 after months of delay.

The estimates were approves at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Thursday, October 26, the minister of budget and planning, Udoma Udoma, has disclosed.

Premium Times reports that the minister said the council will consult with the National Assembly to determine when the president will submit the draft estimates for the consideration of the two chambers.

He however declined to comment on the details of the approved budget on the basis that only the president was empowered by the constitution to give out the details of the document.

The minister said President Buhari will disclose details of the document when the National Assembly is ready to receive the draft.

Onlinenigeria.com had earlier reported that as the controversy surrounding the appointment of Abdulrasheed Maina as a director in the ministry of interior deepens, the minister of interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, was absent at the Thursday, October 26's Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Dambazau was one of the cabinet members linked to the recall and posting of the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The Sun stated that the minister of justice and the attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami, who was also linked to the appointment of Maina was present at the FEC meeting.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita, who was also linked to Maina's recall was present at the FEC meeting.

