Home | Latest Addition | Forgive and Forget - Buhari Apologises to Saraki, Dogara, Others for Alleged Shoddy Treatment in Aso Rock

- President Muhammadu Buhari met late Thursday, October 26, with Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara

- Buhari apologised to the top National Assembly members for the way they were treated when they first arrived Aso Rock

- The date for Buhari to meet with the lawmakers has now been shifted

President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly apologised to members of the National Assembly headed by Bukola Saraki for the way they were treated by security personnel at the Aso Rock Villa.

Buhari tendered the apology when he finally met with the principal officers of the National Assembly after the lawmakers angrily left Aso Rock when security officials insisted they must be searched.

Femi Adesina, Buhari’s spokesperson, also confirmed that the meeting between the lawmakers and Buhari would now hold on Tuesday, October 31.

Adesina said the incident was a security mix-up, but that the president still met with the members of the National Assembly and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other top officials of government were in attendance.

Speaking about the outcome of the meeting with Buhari, Saraki said the lawmakers had fruitful discussions with the president.

Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara and principal officers of the National Assembly had gone to Aso Rock to meet the president, but had to return when they faced security issues at the entrance.

Onlinenigeria.com earlier reported that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has finally approved the draft budget estimates for 2018 after months of delay.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Latest Addition