Home | Latest Addition | ‘You exposed Aisha Buhari’ – Misau tells IGP, Idris
Forgive and Forget - Buhari Apologises to Saraki, Dogara, Others for Alleged Shoddy Treatment in Aso Rock
JUST IN: Court refuses to revoke MTN’s operating licence

‘You exposed Aisha Buhari’ – Misau tells IGP, Idris



  • 3 hours 22 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Senator representing Bauchi Central, Isa Hamma Misau, has accused the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, of being behind the leaked documents which exposed Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, as a recipient of proceeds of fraud

In a statement issued in Abuja, Senator Misau pointed out that his comment on approval of two jeeps, SUVs, by the IGP for the President’s wife was in reference to court documents filed in the charge against him by the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General of the Federation.

“The said documents, which form part of the proof of evidence to the charge, are correspondences between the Inspector General of Police and the following: the President and C-in-C of the Federation; The Chief of Staff to the President; the Director, National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies; the ADC to the wife of the President; and the Chief Personal Security Officer to the President.”

Senator Misau further accused the IGP of blackmailing the President’s wife and other high ranking personalities by deliberately and unethically exposing their correspondences.

He said, “It was, indeed, a shock to me, as I’m sure it is to other Nigerians to see such private and confidential documents with all the minutes of the President and other top government officials carelessly displayed in the public by the Inspector General of Police in manifest breach of official secrecy.

“The motive for displaying these documents is no doubt suspicious, given that they have little or no bearing on the matter of inappropriate practices within the Police.

“My submission before the Senate Ad hoc Committee was simply to call the attention of members as well as the general public to how the IGP is unethically dropping names through filing of secret documents so as to rope these top ranking innocent personalities into the case.

“The IGP is the one who submitted the official documents mentioning the names of respected personalities, not me. I believe I need to make this clarification.”


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Latest Addition Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

‘You exposed Aisha Buhari’ – Misau tells IGP, Idris
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Dozens Wounded As Political Violence Rocks Kano

Dozens Wounded As Political Violence Rocks Kano

Prostitute Runs Mad in Owerri, Strips Herself Completely N@ked

Prostitute Runs Mad in Owerri, Strips Herself Completely N@ked

Popular Pastor Busted After Allegedly Killing His Own Step Son and Nephew

Popular Pastor Busted After Allegedly Killing His Own Step Son and Nephew

Latest Nigeria News