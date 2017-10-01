Home | Latest Addition | How We Plan To Capture Maina – Immigration

The Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, has said that all its personnel across the country have been directed to watch out for the former Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina to prevent him from escaping.

NIS said its personnel across the country had also been issued strict directives to arrest Maina on sight.

The NIS Public Relations Officer, Sunday James, who spoke with Punch on Friday that Maina had been placed on the watch list afresh.

He said the service moved swiftly on the Interpol alert and an Abuja Magistrates’ Court ordering the fugitive’s arrest.

He said, “The Interpol has issued an arrest alert on Maina and a Magistrate Court has also ordered his arrest, so this means that he has been placed on the watch list afresh and a directive has gone out to all our formations and commands, particularly those at the borders, to prevent his escape and arrest him.”

The Presidency had on Thursday said an Abuja Magistrate’s Court, as well as the Interpol, had issued fresh warrants for Maina ’s arrest.

James added, “Maina’s investigation has been expanded. This is beyond reinstatement. It has gone beyond that.

“You know that the INTERPOL has just issued an international warrant on him. A Nigerian court has also issued yet another warrant of arrest.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Latest Addition