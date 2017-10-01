Home | Latest Addition | How We Plan To Capture Maina – Immigration
BREAKING NEWS: Catalonia Declares Independence From Spain
Buhari’s govt rotten, covered with scandalous corruption – Fayose

How We Plan To Capture Maina – Immigration



  • 2 hours 9 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, has said that all its personnel across the country have been directed to watch out for the former Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina to prevent him from escaping.

NIS said its personnel across the country had also been issued strict directives to arrest Maina on sight.
The NIS Public Relations Officer, Sunday James, who spoke with Punch on Friday that Maina had been placed on the watch list afresh.
He said the service moved swiftly on the Interpol alert and an Abuja Magistrates’ Court ordering the fugitive’s arrest.
He said, “The Interpol has issued an arrest alert on Maina and a Magistrate Court has also ordered his arrest, so this means that he has been placed on the watch list afresh and a directive has gone out to all our formations and commands, particularly those at the borders, to prevent his escape and arrest him.”
The Presidency had on Thursday said an Abuja Magistrate’s Court, as well as the Interpol, had issued fresh warrants for Maina ’s arrest.
James added, “Maina’s investigation has been expanded. This is beyond reinstatement. It has gone beyond that.

“You know that the INTERPOL has just issued an international warrant on him. A Nigerian court has also issued yet another warrant of arrest.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Latest Addition Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

How We Plan To Capture Maina – Immigration
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Dozens Wounded As Political Violence Rocks Kano

Dozens Wounded As Political Violence Rocks Kano

Prostitute Runs Mad in Owerri, Strips Herself Completely N@ked

Prostitute Runs Mad in Owerri, Strips Herself Completely N@ked

Popular Pastor Busted After Allegedly Killing His Own Step Son and Nephew

Popular Pastor Busted After Allegedly Killing His Own Step Son and Nephew

Latest Nigeria News