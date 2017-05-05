Home | Latest Addition | Buhari’s govt rotten, covered with scandalous corruption – Fayose

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has described the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government as one that is rotten and covered with scandalous corruption.

The governor alleged that there was a grand plot to release another set of Chibok girls to shift the attention of Nigerians from the various scandals rocking the government.

He added that the claimed recovery of $85m as part of funds allegedly looted from the Malabu oil deal and conclusion of negotiation with Switzerland on the return of $321m recovered from the late Military Head of State, Gen. Muhammad Abacha family were a diversionary tactic.

According to a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Fayose stated this while addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti on Friday.

He said, “When was this $85m recovered? Has the money been paid into the Federation Account? Didn’t Buhari claim that Abacha did not steal a penny? They are just trying to divert the attention of Nigerians as they have always done.

“While the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government is still being confronted with the ‘Mainagate’ global shame, the Senator representing the Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Isa Misau, yesterday, came with yet another bombshell that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, gave two Sports Utility Vehicles to the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari.

“Even though the police have said the vehicles in question were meant for the police personnel in the convoy of the wife of the President, Nigerians will like to see records of such vehicles provided for the security personnel of previous First Ladies. Most importantly, what happened to the promise made by the President not to operate the Office of the First Lady?

“In the last one month, Nigerians have been confronted with messy revelations like the fraudulent reinstatement of Abdullahi Maina, who was declared wanted for corrupt practices by the International Police Organisation after he was dismissed from office by the Civil Service Commission in 2013 for allegedly committing N2.1bn pension fraud while in office.”

Fayose also pointed to the reinstatement of the former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Chairman, Ibrahim Lamorde, who was accused of corruption by the Senate, unceremoniously removed from office and declared wanted as the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Special Fraud Unit, Ikoyi, Lagos.

He also pointed to the appointment of Ahmed Gambo Saleh; the Supreme Court Registrar, who was indicted for fraud as the Secretary of the National Judicial Council and Secretary of the Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee.

He said, “Today, the President’s claim to integrity is under serious question, with his men dancing naked in the market square.

“While I await yet another scandal in what has become a government of one week, one scandal, I ask our President what has happened to the report of the committee that investigated the $43m discovered in an apartment at Osbourne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos?

“What happened to the DSS indictment for corruption of the Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, Investigative Panel set up by the President?

“Who is the owner of the LEGICO Shopping Plaza, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos, inside which the EFCC claimed that it found the N448.8m cash?

“Who brought the five sacks in which the EFCC claimed it found N49m cash to the Kaduna Airport?

“What happened to the probe panel on the alleged N500m bribery said to have been paid to the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, by officials of the South African-owned telecommunications company, MTN, with the intent to influence government to discontinue its heavy stance on the $5bn fine imposed on the company?”

