Home | News | Crime/Legal | Woman Beats 10-Year Old Girl To Death, Deposits Her Corpse In The Mortuary

- A middle-aged woman has flogged a ten-year-old girl to death in Lagos

- The woman, who has confessed to the crime was arrested while trying to deposit the corpse of the child to the Ikorodu general hospital mortuary

- Her neigbours claim the deceased child was brought from the eastern part of the country by the suspect

A middle-aged woman has been arrested for beating a 10-year-old girl to death by the Lagos police command, Punch reports.

The deceased child, identified as Mbafan lived with the suspect, also identified as Linda Alapa at Bolanle Oduniyi street, Okegbegun, in Ikorodu, Lagos state.

The woman who was said to have woken up to flog the child in the middle of the night around 3am last Monday was apprehended when she went to deposit the corpse of the child at Ikorodu General hospital.

According to reports, the doctor on duty noticed the marks on the corpse body and swiftly alerted the police.

Linda who has since confessed to the crime is expected to be charged with murder.

According to a police source, “she wanted to absolve herself of the death of the victim, but for the doctor on duty who raised the alarm after a close examination and she was arrested. There are marks of violence on the body of the deceased and she did not deny beating her.”

However, according to neigbours, Linda had not only starved the girl but had been so cruel to her. She was also said to have been warned several times against her wicked actions.

A neigbour identified as Ellen said, “she usually beat the girl for messing up their apartment.”

“Around 3am on the day the girl died, I heard her crying as the woman (Alapa) flogged her. I woke up my husband to intervene. He said he was tired of the woman’s insults. After a while, she stopped crying.

“It was when I came back from work that afternoon that I saw a crowd on our premises in tears. They said Joy (Mbafan) was dead. The woman’s husband was not at home that day. It was the landlord that told him about the incident on the telephone.”

It is however believed that Mbafans’s father was late while her mother was ill.

It was also believed that she was brought to Lagos from the east by Alapa who eventually beat her to death.

Another resident who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that Alapa mostly starves the girl on daily basis

“She used to beat up and starve the girl of food. On several occasions, the girl would come to me to eat, saying her aunty did not give her food.”

While lamenting Mbafan’s death, a trader in the area, claimed that she had advised Alapa on several occasion not to beat the young girl.

She said: “She made that little girl to lose self-confidence. Her body bore marks of lashes. Now that the girl is dead, she should also face the music.”

The Lagos state police command also confirmed the incident.

In confirming the incident, the Lagos State Public Relations Officer, SP Dolapo Badmos, in a text message, said, “I confirm the case. The suspect is under investigation while the corpse has been deposited in a morgue for autopsy.”

Meanwhile, a Nigerian custom officer identified as Mrs Comfort Alaba has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen at the Festac area of Lagos state.

Rate this article 0

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Crime/Legal