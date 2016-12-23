Home | News | Crime/Legal | Video: Young Man Who Stole $28m From Drug Cartel Gets Caught After He Show It On Social Media
Video: Young Man Who Stole $28m From Drug Cartel Gets Caught After He Show It On Social Media



Video: Young Man Who Stole $28m From Drug Cartel Gets Caught After He Show It On Social Media Young Man Who Stole $28m From Drug Cartel Gets Caught After He Flaunted It On Social Media

A Guyanese man allegedly stole $28 million from cartel and showed it off on social media, gets caught, tied to a bed, beaten and his family given two days to refund the money.

See photos and video of him being beaten after the cut...

