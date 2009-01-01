Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Arrested With 2 Exotic AK-47 Guns, Cutlasses (photos)
Some armed men alleged to be Fulani herdsmen were today arrested at Samaru Kataf roundabout, Kaduna.
2 Fulani herdsmen arrested with 2 AK 47 rifles and cutlasses
An eye witness stated that the herdsmen were arrested around 7:30 am by the vigilant policemen stationed at the Samaru Kataf roundabout, Kaduna.
The suspects allegedly confessed that they were on their way to Fardan Kashi. They reportedly were caught with two AK47 rifles and two cutlasses.
An eyewitness reported that some members of the Gereng community were fishing in a pond near the River Benue yesterday, January 31 when some migrating herdsmen launched an attack on them.
The eyewitness said the development irked members of the community who then launched an attack to repel the herdsmen but on getting there the herdsmen had fled the scene of the incident.
