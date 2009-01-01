Home | News | Crime/Legal | Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Arrested With 2 Exotic AK-47 Guns, Cutlasses (photos)

Some armed men alleged to be Fulani herdsmen were today arrested at Samaru Kataf roundabout, Kaduna.

An eye witness stated that the herdsmen were arrested around 7:30 am by the vigilant policemen stationed at the Samaru Kataf roundabout, Kaduna.

The suspects allegedly confessed that they were on their way to Fardan Kashi. They reportedly were caught with two AK47 rifles and two cutlasses.

2 Fulani herdsmen arrested with 2 AK 47 rifles and cutlasses

