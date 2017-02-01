Home | News | Crime/Legal | (Video) SO WICKED: Watch How Indian Man Brutally Murders African Girlfriend During A Fight In His Apartment

An Indian man has brutally murdered an his Nigerian girlfriend during a fight at his home.

The woman many had speculated was a prostitute died during the brutal fight as her body could be seen lying lifeless on the floor.

A Facebook user Abuzy Mohammed Adah who posted the video and photo wrote:

The video shows the lifeless body of the girl lying on the floor with blood stains all over the place while the alleged killer sits and ponders on what he has done. The person who recorded the murder said the Indian man refused to open the door after the heinous crime. The footage was recorded by neighbors through the window.

