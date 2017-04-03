Home | News | Crime/Legal | Sales Rep Faces N100,000 Theft Charge, Granted N 100,000 bail

A 42-year-old sales representative, Charles Okoro, who allegedly disappeared with his employer’s N100,000, was on Monday in Lagos granted N100,000 bail by an Apapa Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, who is facing a charge of stealing, had pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Titus Abolarinwa, in his ruling, said that the accused should provide two sureties as part of the bail conditions.

He said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Abolarinwa adjourned the case till April 20 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Tony Elibeh, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Feb. 24, at a Lotto Shop located at Boundary Garage, Ajegunle, Apapa, Lagos.

Elibeh alleged that the accused, who was a sales representative at the shop, converted proceeds from the lotto sales to his personal use.

He said that Okoro, who resides at Ajegunle area of Apapa, Lagos, stole N100, 000 from the proceeds of lotto sales and property of one Chinedu Uba.

“The accused was supposed to remit the money to Uba’s account, but instead of doing so, Okoro bolted with the money,’’ he said.

The prosecutor said that the complainant reported the case to the Police and the accused was traced to his apartment and arrested for further questioning.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Section 285 prescribes a three-year jail term for stealing.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Crime/Legal