Home | News | Crime/Legal | Court Ends Marriage After Ex-prisons Official Complained of Wife’s Constant Beating

An Idi-Ogungun Customary Court, Agodi-Ibadan, has granted the prayer of one Taofeek Giwa to dissolve his marriage with Abiodun Omotayo over constant beating by the wife,

Recall that a week ago, a 67-year-old man, Olawale Jayeola, prayed an Igando Customary Court in Lagos to end his marriage, saying “My wife will beat me to death one day if I continue with the marriage”.

On Friday, Mr. Giwa who recently retired from the Nigerian Prisons Service, said Omotayo had turned him to a punching bag.

He said the defendant always used the advantage of her huge stature to oppress him.

“She beats me on any slight provocation, I dare not correct her mistake, in fact she is in the habit of tearing my cloth.

“My lord, the worst she did recently was that she poisoned my meal in an attempt to kill me and I am not ready to die now.

“I plead with the court to separate us to avoid untimely death so that I can take care of my children and enjoy the fruits of my labour.

“This is because I just retired from active service to my country and I want to enjoy the fruit of my labour”, Giwa said.

Omotayo denied all the allegations and claimed that the petitioner was the one always pursuing her with machetes.

Omotayo agreed with the divorce request, saying she was tired of living with the plaintiff because of his adulterous life.

President of the court, Mukaila Balogun, dissolved the marriage and gave the custody of the only child to the respondent.

Balogun further ordered the plaintiff to pay N3, 000 monthly allowance to the defendant for the maintenance of the child.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Crime/Legal