Owerri Bank Robbery: Police Compensate Killed Officers With Posthumous Promotion

The Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mr Chris Ezike, said he had recommended posthumous promotion for two police officers who died while repelling robbery attack on a bank.

Ezike told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri that another policeman, Mr Otu Attang, who survived the Feb. 22, 2017 attack, would also be promoted with the deceased officers, Chukwudi Iboko and Sunday Agbo.

Four armed men on that day, trailed a man to a new generation bank in Owerri, and in the process, attacked police officers attached to the bank.

In the gun battle, the police killed one of the robbers identified as Ikechukwu Okpara, but lost Iboko and Agbo.

Ezike said that the recommendation followed the huge sacrifice the three officers made to save the bank and its customers.

“The officers were gallant and showed serious commitment during the robbery attack. Nigeria Police Force cannot abandon them,” he said.

The commissioner also said that the management of the bank had undertaken to offer scholarship to the children of the deceased officers.

He said that three of the suspected armed robbers, Justice Ogbonna, Abiye Charles and Okechukwu Nwanegbo, who attacked the bank, had been arrested, adding that different types of arms were recovered from them.

 

 

