Home | News | Crime/Legal | Troops Apprehend Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist In Guya And Recover Weapons

- The suspect is named Aliyu Ahmed (alias Aliko)

- He was caught with weapons - a single barrel gun and a dane gun

- He was arrested by the Army following a tip off

The Nigerian Army has announced the arrest of a Boko Haram suspect hiding in a village in Bauchi state.

Army spokesman Brigadier-General Sani Usman Kukasheka confirmed the arrest in a press statement late on Friday, June 16.

According to him, the suspect was caught with weapons after he was arrested by soldiers who were acting on a tip off.

The statement read: “Following a tip off, troops of 33 Brigade Nigerian Army at Yuga, Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, today Friday 16th June 2017 arrested a suspected Boko Haram terrorist, Aliyu Ahmed (alias Aliko) hiding in the village.

“He was found to be in possession of 1 Single barrel gun and 1 Dane gun. During preliminary interrogation, he confessed that he actively participated in several Boko Haram terrorists’ attacks and also owned an AK-47 Rifle which lost during one of the attacks they carried out in 2016. His interrogation continued.”

The weapons seized from the terrorist who was hiding in a Bauchi village

Just recently, onlinenigeria.com reported that the Nigerian army troop stationed at Forward Operation Base, Potiskum has arrested a suspected notorious Boko Haram commander in Yobe state.

The suspect, a 35-year-old man called Abubaka Adamu, popularly known as 'Pepper' was arrested around New Prison area, Potiskum, Potiskum local government area, Yobe state.

onlinenigeria.com learnt that Adamu was arrested on Sunday, May 14, by the Troops of 233 Battalion, 27 Task Force Brigade, of the Nigerian army.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Crime/Legal