Nigeria Soldiers Nab Child Traffickers With 19 Kids In Yobe

The Nigerian Army has announced the arrest of some suspected child traffickers in Yobe state on Friday, June 16.

According to Army spokesman Brigadier-General Sani Usman Kukasheka, the traffickers were conveying a total of 19 kids to Yobe and Borno states.

A statement by Usman said the offenders have been handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for proper punishment.

The statement read: “Troops of Bravo Company, 120 Battalion, 27 Task Force Brigade, Nigerian Army today Friday 16th June 2017 afternoon, while on routine patrol intercepted 4 child traffickers at Katarko.

“The suspects were intercepted while conveying 19 under aged children from Potiskum to Garin Tuwo, Bungai and Buni Yadi in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State and Galarabala in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

“Both the suspected traffickers and their victims have been moved to the Brigade Headquarters for transfer to National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).”

The kids saved from the child traffickers by the Nigerian Army

