Police Bust Teenage Robbers And Fake Military Personnel In Makurdi, Gboko

BY PETER DURU, MAKURDI

Men of the Benue State Police Command have arrested three teenage robbers who allegedly specialize in breaking into the homes of their victims during the day in Makurdi, the state capital.

Parading the suspects yesterday at the state Command Headquarters, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bashir Makama said the robbers were arrested in the Wadata Area of Makurdi town.

Makama said “the gang comprising, Aondokura Terngu, 15, Denen Tyonenge, 14, Tersoo Jigba,14, and Emmanuel Onaji, 16 years were arrested by men on township patrol.

“The suspects have confessed to be responsible for breaking into people’s homes during the day and carting away valuables when the owners were not around.

“In the course of the operation at Pika Mbasur village in Gboko, also our men arrested a 28-year-old Mbajime Magh who was parading himself as a military personnel in uniform.

Further search was conducted on the suspect and some items including one camouflage, pair of black military boot, a pair of Tetron uniform and one camouflage vest. were recovered from him.”

