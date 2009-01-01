Home | News | Crime/Legal | Lover Kills Girl-friend, Dumps Corpse In Bathroom

By Simon Ebegbulem

THERE was pandemonium at the early hours of yesterday around 2nd West Circular road, Benin City when residents woke up to discover the corpse of a lady in her thirties deposited in a bathroom by her alleged lover. The yet to be identified lady was said to have passed the night in her lover’s house at 17b Akugbe Road where Uwa market is located, off TV Road, Benin city.

Some residents who spoke on condition of anonymity recalled that the victim and her lover identified as Anthony, a driver working with a popular Transport Company in Edo state, had a fight till 4 am yesterday.

Saturday Vanguard learnt that the lady said to be in her thirties, died in the process and in order to conceal his evil act, the lover carried the corpse through a fence and deposited it inside a bathroom in a neighbouring compound.

When the occupants of the house woke up in the morning and discovered the corpse, they took to their heels and alerted the police at Textile Mill Road. The policemen came and took away the corpse but the occupants of the house ran away for fear of being arrested by the police.

However, luck ran out against the suspect when some soldiers got information that he was hiding in a nearby compound.The soldiers therefore stormed the compound, broke the door and found the suspect inside the room at about 3pm yesterday and handed him over to the police.

