Kidnap Kingpin, Evans Reveals How He Gave His Father N3m, SUV

Suspected kidnap kingpin Chukwudumeje George Onwuamadike, alias Evans, has revealed how he gave his father N3million cash, a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and a Hilux Van before he stopped visiting his hometown, Umudim, Nnewi in Anambra State.

Evans made the allegation ‎when detectives took him to one of the dens his gang used for the detention of victims.

This is contrary to the earlier claim by his father who said he had not given him any meaningful thing.

Evans, who said he believed his father must have started the pig husbandry from the money he gave him, blamed the man for what he turned into.

He said: “Before I stopped going home, I gave my father N3million and I bought him jeep and pick up van.

“I believe that part of the money I gave him was what he used to establish the piggery business. Had it been my father had taken good care of me, I wouldn’t have become what I am today.

“I dropped out of school at JSS2, when my father refused to send me to school. I have been fending for myself since I was 10 with the support of my mother, presently my mother is paralyzed. She’s on sick bed.

“My wife was only lying that she did not spend part of my money. She only wants Nigerians to have sympathy for me. She did not know I was into kidnapping. I only told her that I am into drug, which she advised me to stop because it is dangerous.”

“I believe in God, that was why I mandated my wife to always wake my children up for prayers. My favourite bible passage is Psalm 23. My wife does not know why I loved the Psalm so much. I loved it because of the sins I have committed. I always asked my children to ask for forgiveness for me and also pray that I should not die young.

“I believe in God, because he’s the only one that can save me from the problem I find myself in. I believe it was greed that pushed me into kidnapping. I don’t believe in Juju.”

Although detectives said Evans held Chief James Udoji and five other victims hostage in the Jakande camp until their families paid demanded ransom, Evans said he only had three victims inside the building.

He said: “I have just three camps in Lagos where I kept some of the victims, I kidnapped, and the camps are in Jakande, Igando and Gowon area of the state.

“I collected $1million from Udoji. Another victim Emesbos paid me $300,000, while the third person paid N250,000. Whenever I noticed policemen were after me, I moved the victim to a different camp so that I won’t be tracked.”‎