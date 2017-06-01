Five Women Busted For Selling Three Year Old Baby
The women were identified as, Chinonye Okere, Joy Ama, Eucharia Amadi, Pauline Uzoamaka, Pauline Uzoamaka and Nnenne Okere.
Confessing to the crime, Okere, who claimed to have abducted the boy at a funeral ceremony alleged that a police officer simply identified as Felix, planned and executed the criminal act with her, Punch reports.
Okere claimed that her husband and one other persons she named to have taken part in the crime, Rose, were on the run.
The alleged buyer, 55-year-old Uzoamaka, said she bought the child for N600,000 from 54 year-old Mrs. Amadi in Nnewi, Anambra State in April.
