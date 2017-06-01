Home | News | Crime/Legal | Five Women Busted For Selling Three Year Old Baby
Police Burst Ritualist’s Den In Osun

Five Women Busted For Selling Three Year Old Baby



  • 2 hours 44 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Five Women Busted For Selling Three Year Old Baby Five Women Busted For Selling Three Year Old Baby
The Imo State Police Command has arrested five women for allegedly selling a three-year-old boy they abducted from a burial ceremony for N600,000 in Ngor Okpala local government area of the state.

The women were identified as, Chinonye Okere, Joy Ama, Eucharia Amadi, Pauline Uzoamaka, Pauline Uzoamaka and Nnenne Okere.

Confessing to the crime, Okere, who claimed to have abducted the boy at a funeral ceremony alleged that a police officer simply identified as Felix, planned and executed the criminal act with her, Punch reports.

Okere claimed that her husband and one other persons she named to have taken part in the crime, Rose, were on the run.

The alleged buyer, 55-year-old Uzoamaka, said she bought the child for N600,000 from 54 year-old Mrs. Amadi in Nnewi, Anambra State in April.

See photo below…

 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Crime/Legal Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Five Women Busted For Selling Three Year Old Baby
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Neighbors Find Human Parts In Man's House, And All Hell Is Let Loose

Neighbors Find Human Parts In Man's House, And All Hell Is Let Loose

Pastor Busted For Allegedly Defiling A Prophetess And Her Teenage Daughter

Pastor Busted For Allegedly Defiling A Prophetess And Her Teenage Daughter

Police Shoot Notorious Kidnappers In Rivers State And Recover Cars

Police Shoot Notorious Kidnappers In Rivers State And Recover Cars

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 167